EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. EMCOR Group updated its FY23 guidance to $9.25-$10.00 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE EME traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.37. 202,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.16. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $174.05.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Recommended Stories

