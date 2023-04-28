EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. EMCOR Group updated its FY23 guidance to $9.25-$10.00 EPS.
EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE EME traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.37. 202,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.16. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $174.05.
EMCOR Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EMCOR Group (EME)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.