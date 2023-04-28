Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $4.14 on Monday. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 million, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 2.00.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Emeren Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Emeren Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
