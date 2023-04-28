Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Emeren Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $4.14 on Monday. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 million, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Emeren Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Emeren Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Emeren Group

About Emeren Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 1,977.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emeren Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 765,933 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Emeren Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Emeren Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 178,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Emeren Group by 540.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 202,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 170,585 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.