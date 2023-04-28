Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Emmaus Life Sciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,290. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

