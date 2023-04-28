Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance
Emmaus Life Sciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,290. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.93.
About Emmaus Life Sciences
