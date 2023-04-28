Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Encompass Health updated its FY23 guidance to $2.94-3.23 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.94-$3.23 EPS.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.04. 854,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,288. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $69.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after buying an additional 111,745 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Encompass Health by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,127,000 after purchasing an additional 254,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.