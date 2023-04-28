Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.94-$3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion. Encompass Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.94-3.23 EPS.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 875,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $69.77.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

