Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Endonovo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 237,265 shares trading hands.

Endonovo Therapeutics Trading Down 13.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices focused on the rapid healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema, and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, and SofPulse Electroceutical Therapy.

