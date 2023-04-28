Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.56

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.26. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 1,860 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Institutional Trading of Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America ( OTCMKTS:ESOA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.69 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Energy Services of America by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Energy Services of America by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Services of America

(Get Rating)

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.