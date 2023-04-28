Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.
Eneti Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of Eneti stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eneti has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $11.20.
Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 million. Eneti had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 52.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eneti will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.
Eneti, Inc engages in the development of offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
