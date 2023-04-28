EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.55. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.