Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55 to $6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71.

Entergy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $122.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Entergy by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

