Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.33. 646,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,208. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

