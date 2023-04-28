Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,709 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $502,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,859,000. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,833,000. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 18,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.32. 12,383,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,931,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

