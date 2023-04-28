Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 123.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $2,295,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85,458 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.79. The stock had a trading volume of 970,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,305. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average is $94.52.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.