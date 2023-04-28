Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 828,749 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,225,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after buying an additional 1,275,425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,856,000 after buying an additional 267,653 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.23. 497,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,670. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $258.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.82 and its 200 day moving average is $227.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

