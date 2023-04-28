Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,653,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $641,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000.

IJH traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.75. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

