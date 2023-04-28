Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,461,682 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $858,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 592.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 178,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,822. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $125.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.98.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.