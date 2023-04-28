Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $571,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $69.52. The stock had a trading volume of 698,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,506. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

