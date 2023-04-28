Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,320,571 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,136,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320,571 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 23.93% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $4,503,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 235,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,141. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $96.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $89.24. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

