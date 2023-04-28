EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.4% of DMG Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.18. 769,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,945. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

