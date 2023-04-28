EOS (EOS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $96.60 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $96.60 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003520 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006777 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003482 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004291 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001025 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003308 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002568 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001083 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,089,499,487 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,502,963 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.