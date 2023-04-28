Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zai Lab Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($4.00) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 206.14% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $35.21 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,879 shares of company stock worth $990,357. Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

