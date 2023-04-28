Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 28th (AEZS, AMRS, ASO, BIOC, BLUE, CALA, CCL, CCLP, DNLMY, ENSV)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, April 28th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO). They issued an accumulate rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY). They issued an in-line rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF). They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

