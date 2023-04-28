Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 28th (AAVVF, ABCM, AEGXF, APYRF, AZN, BDRBF, CHD, DDOG, EENEF, EMCMF)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 28th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.50 to $23.00.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$32.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £135 ($168.60) to £140 ($174.85).

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$87.00.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$84.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $95.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00.

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 870 ($10.87).

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$0.20.

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$225.00.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 295 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.75).

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 213 ($2.66) to GBX 219 ($2.74).

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.00.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.00.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($43.71) to GBX 3,550 ($44.34).

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$33.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,110 ($63.82) to GBX 5,250 ($65.57).

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 900 ($11.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62).

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,650 ($45.59) to GBX 4,250 ($53.08).

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$159.00.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its target price increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $8.00 to $14.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

