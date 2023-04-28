Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 28th (AAVVF, ABCM, AEGXF, APYRF, AZN, BDRBF, CHD, DDOG, EENEF, EMCMF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 28th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.50 to $23.00.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)

had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$32.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £135 ($168.60) to £140 ($174.85).

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$87.00.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$84.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $95.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00.

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 870 ($10.87).

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$0.20.

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$225.00.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 295 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.75).

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 213 ($2.66) to GBX 219 ($2.74).

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.00.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.00.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($43.71) to GBX 3,550 ($44.34).

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$33.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,110 ($63.82) to GBX 5,250 ($65.57).

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 900 ($11.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62).

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,650 ($45.59) to GBX 4,250 ($53.08).

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$159.00.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its target price increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $8.00 to $14.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

