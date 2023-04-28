Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EQR traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,739. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Equity Residential by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.