Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.38.

WTRG stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

