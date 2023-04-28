Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.59-14.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.84. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.63-3.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.52.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.46. 433,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,607. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $346.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.80.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 147.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 248,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,677,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

