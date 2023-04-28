Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 94,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 146,772 shares.The stock last traded at $69.20 and had previously closed at $68.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTA. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87.

Insider Transactions at Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 422.08%. The company had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $254,183.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,364.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JW Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 856,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,257,000 after acquiring an additional 162,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

Recommended Stories

