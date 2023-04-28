Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Issues Earnings Results

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

ETD stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. 190,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,187,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,880,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

