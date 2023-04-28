ETHPoW Price Hits $2.95 on Top Exchanges (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00010032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $317.62 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.97619933 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $5,934,283.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

