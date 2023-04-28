ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.40 and last traded at $47.40. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75.

