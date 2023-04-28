Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. 28,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,672. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

