EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Down 5.1%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. 2,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 33,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

