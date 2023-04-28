Evolus Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 14,627 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,046% compared to the average volume of 238 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $51,751.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 609,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Evolus news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,404,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $51,751.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 609,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,107,832 shares of company stock worth $34,729,462. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Evolus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Evolus by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 51,151 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 368,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Evolus by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evolus Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of EOLS stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 715,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,348. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.17. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 178.39% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolus

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.