Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 2,702.4% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Experian in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Experian in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,100 ($38.72) to GBX 3,230 ($40.34) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,082.88.

Shares of Experian stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.73. 75,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,667. Experian has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

