Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.05. The company had a trading volume of 367,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,691. Exponent has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

