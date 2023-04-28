Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38, RTT News reports. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $119.67. 12,285,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,476,619. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $485.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

