F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.61

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and traded as low as $20.02. F & M Bank shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 330 shares changing hands.

F & M Bank Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.35%.

F & M Bank Company Profile

F&M Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, repurchase agreements for commercial customers, commercial and individual loans, Internet banking, drive-in banking services, as well as a courier service for its commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.