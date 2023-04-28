Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Down 77.5% in April

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the March 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Fagron Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ARSUF remained flat at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. Fagron has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $18.75.
About Fagron
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fagron (ARSUF)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.