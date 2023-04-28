Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Down 77.5% in April

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the March 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Fagron Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARSUF remained flat at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. Fagron has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

About Fagron

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized medicine care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding. In addition, it supplies raw materials, utensils and equipment, semi-finished products, vehicles, and sterile and non-sterile compounded medicines.

