Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given Maintains Rating at 3M

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at 3M in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $760.14.

NYSE FICO traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $727.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,841. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $688.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $615.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

