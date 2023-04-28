Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.45-$19.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Fair Isaac also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.45 EPS.

FICO traded up $20.32 on Thursday, hitting $734.68. The company had a trading volume of 241,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,335. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $688.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.20. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $736.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $727.43.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

