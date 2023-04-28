Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $692.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $439.80 and a twelve month high of $702.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $78.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Fairfax Financial

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRFHF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

