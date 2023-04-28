Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$1,350.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRFHF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS FRFHF traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $692.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $668.84 and a 200-day moving average of $604.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $439.80 and a 52-week high of $702.00.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $78.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

