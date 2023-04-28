Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$1,350.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,166.67.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE FFH traded up C$5.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$946.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$612.00 and a one year high of C$956.00. The company has a market cap of C$21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$908.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$818.65.

Insider Activity at Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$96.61 by C$9.73. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of C$13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 143.7839117 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total transaction of C$943,857.50. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

