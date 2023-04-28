Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.21

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1178286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Up 18.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$202.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

