FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires Shares of 2,597 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Church & Dwight Trading Up 5.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NYSE CHD opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $101.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.