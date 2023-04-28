FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 211,663 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $22.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34.

