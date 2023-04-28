FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Takes $227,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ASML by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ASML by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $629.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $638.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.08. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

