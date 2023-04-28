Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

FMNB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 93,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,711. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $937,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Carney bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,443 shares in the company, valued at $971,460.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,206 shares of company stock valued at $260,929. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 215,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 549,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.