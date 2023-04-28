Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Farmers National Banc Price Performance
FMNB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 93,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,711. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $937,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Carney bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,443 shares in the company, valued at $971,460.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,206 shares of company stock valued at $260,929. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 215,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 549,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile
Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.
