Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Short Interest Down 70.3% in April

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the March 31st total of 28,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Fat Projects Acquisition news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 48,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $525,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATP. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 10.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 826,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 793,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 580,032 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 31.1% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 537,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 162.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 320,350 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

FATP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.52. 38,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,331. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

