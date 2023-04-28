Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Holdings Raised by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,033 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 207,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,038,000 after buying an additional 27,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.82. The company had a trading volume of 91,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FRT. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

